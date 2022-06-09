DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas is home to some iconic films including Office Space, Robocop, Batman and Robin and even Boys Don’t Cry.

If that isn’t enough to convince you to choose it as your next film location, the Dallas Film Commission has compiled a list of reasons why you should.

Its Centralized Location

The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex has the luxury of being right in between the east and west coasts, meaning it is a very accessible location from all major cities. DFW Airport has tons of direct flights from Los Angeles and New York.

Weather

According to bestplaces.net, there are, on average, 232 sunny days a year in Dallas, making it a fairly easy city to plan shoots around.

Diverse Shooting Locations in Dallas

Being one of the largest cities in the nation and having one of the largest populations in the nation, there are a lot of varied locations in Dallas for any kind of set. There are tons of restaurants, neighboring small towns, shopping centers and downtowns with futuristic buildings and skyscrapers.

Population Diversity

Having a population of 1.4 million in just Dallas alone, there are plenty of diverse people in the metroplex to not only be in front of the camera but behind the camera as well.

Permit Accessibility

According to the commission, film permits are easy to obtain and inexpensive. For more information about permitting, contact the commission directly.

Other reasons include:

Equipment

Talent

Film Friendly Hotels

Dallas Hotel Rebate Incentive