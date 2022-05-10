DALLAS (KDAF) — You might be asking yourself, “Why do I see smoke over at DFW Airport?”

Well, it’s because the airport is performing exercises at the DFW Fire Training Research Center that are taking place during the month of May. “If you happen to see fire and burning activity at DFW Airport, it is our state-of-the-art Fire Training Research Center in action. During our training periods, you will see black smoke as a result of these training fires. Below, you will find the schedule for those training periods.”

Here’s a look at the airport’s May fire training schedule:

May 3 – 8:00am – 4:00 pm

May 4 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm and 6:30 pm – 10:00 pm (Night Burn)

May 9 – 8:00 am-12:00 pm

May 10 – 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

May 11 – 8:00 am – 3:00 pm and 6:30 – 10:00 pm (Night Burn)

May 16 – 8:00 am – 12:00 pm and 6:30 – 10:00 pm (Night Burn)

May 17 – 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

May 19 – 1:00 am – 4:00 pm

May 20 – 1:00 am – 4:00 pm

May 23 – 9:00 am-12:00 pm and 6:30-10:00 pm (Night Burn)

May 24, 25, 26 – 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

May 27 – 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

The airport adds, “We use many different aircraft-designed mock-ups, and purposely ignite the mock-ups to train these fire fighters. During training periods you will see black smoke as a result of these training fires. The rising smoke that you see quickly dissipates into the atmosphere which is a way to know the smoke you see is from the training fires. The DFW FTRC uses clean burning propane and a liquid fuel called E-III – both are environmentally friendly.”

Check out this YouTube video from DFW Airport for more.