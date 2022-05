PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — If you’re from Plano, you expect to hear sirens on the first Wednesday of the month, as the city conducts monthly tests to make sure sirens are functioning well.

This Wednesday, though, city officials are canceling that test.

In a tweet from Plano Emergency Management, officials said, “Because there is significant cloud cover today, the City of Plano is canceling its monthly Outdoor Warning System test. #Plano #dfwwx”

Photo courtesy City of Plano Emergency Management via Twitter.