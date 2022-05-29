PLANO, Texas (KDAF) — It’s Memorial Day and today is a day of rest and remembrance for the servicemen and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

It goes without saying that plenty of things are going to be closed today, so if you’re in the Plano area, here are the services you can expect to see closed for the holiday, according to city officials:

Plano Animal Shelter

Day Labor Center

Household Chemical Reuse Center

Interurban Railway Museum

NTMWD Transfer Station & 121 Regional Disposal Facility

Oak Point Nature and Retreat Center

Plano Aquatic Center, Carpenter Park Recreation Center

Plano Municipal Offices

Plano Public Library

Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+

Texas Pure Products Regional Composting Site & Custer Road Facility

However, not everything is closed. Here is what is expected to be open today:

Oak Point, Liberty & Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Centers: 1 – 6 p.m.

High Point Tennis Center: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jack Carter Pool: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information, click here.