Angry Orchard Blueberry Rosé is available now nationwide in the new Sunny Sessions Variety Pack, available for a limited time only.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas, get Berry excited for Angry Orchard’s new Blueberry Cider.

Angry Orchard, the leading U.S. cider maker, definitely believes their new cider is something to rave about.

“Made with real blueberries and a blend of culinary and bittersweet apples, this refreshing new cider delivers a bold twist on a familiar favorite,” Angry Orchard said.

These Dallas spots carry Angry Orchard:

Grill & Vine, 1201 Main St Shot Topic, 108 S Crowdust St Cheba Hut, 2808 Main St Happiest Hour, 2616 Olive St The Rustic, 3656 Howell St

For a complete list visit here. Have fun but also drink responsibly!