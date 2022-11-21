DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is here and Santa isn’t the only person who gets to enjoy delicious cookies.

One of the best ways to get into the holiday season is with quality cooking and holiday cookies. So, why not enjoy the holiday classic gingerbread man cookies?

Monday, Nov. 21, also just so happens to be National Gingerbread Cookie Day, according to NationalToday.com!

“Gingerbread cookies instantly make us feel warm and cozy, they’re tasty, and no amount of cookies will be enough. Their rich flavor profile makes you want to keep going back for more. Gingerbread cookies come in all shapes and sizes, but gingerbread man cookies are the most popular ones,” as stated on NationalToday.com’s website.

In the spirit of the season, here are some places in North Texas where you can get a gingerbread cookie!

JD’s Chippery

Great One Cookie Company

Kessler Baking Studio

Casa Linda Bakery

Cookie Whipped

Cookies By Design

For more suggestions, visit Yelp!