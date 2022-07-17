detail of ice cream in couple hands

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Ice Cream Day is this Sunday, July 17, and the folks with North Texas Honda Dealers are feeling generous for this national holiday.

Back in 1984, former President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation making the third Sunday in July National Ice Cream Day.

To celebrate, North Texas Honda Dealers will be handing out free ice cream at the following times and locations:

10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. — Linda Spurlock Park (6400 Glenview Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 7618)

(6400 Glenview Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 7618) Noon to 12:45 p.m. — Sycamore Splash Pad (1300 S Beach St, Fort Worth, TX 76105)

Officials say ice cream will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis.