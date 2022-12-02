DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season and that means sweets will be consumed in all shapes and sizes, but none more unique and delicious than peppermint bark.

Wouldn’t you believe that Thursday, December 1 was National Peppermint Bark Day?

“The once-a-year favorite is crafted using the finest ingredients, including custom-blended Guittard chocolate and triple-distilled oil of peppermint. This “bark” is finished with a snowfall of peppermint candy pieces. The result is an unforgettable holiday confection with a perfect harmony of flavors and textures in every bite,” National Today said.

We wanted to know just where you can find the best peppermint bark around North Texas. So, we checked out Yelp’s rankings of the best shops around Dallas for this holiday treat:

CocoAndre Chocolatier – Bishop Arts District

Chocolate Secrets and Wine

Dr Sues Chocolate

Sablon Chocolate Lounge – Uptown

Isabelly’s Sweet Treats

Yogurtland

Yo Pop Etc

Sur La Table – Uptown

Williams-Sonoma – North Dallas

Haagen Dazs