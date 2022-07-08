DALLAS (KDAF) — No matter what age you are or whatever stage of life you might be in, getting some video game time in with your friends or family is usually always going to be a good time.

Whether you’re reliving your glory days or staying young forever (as you should) playing video games is a fun way to spend an afternoon with your loved ones. What’s great about this is that Friday, July 8 is National Video Game Day! With how hot it’s been, spending some extra time indoors doesn’t sound like too bad of an idea.

Of course, NationalToday is as pumped as anyone to celebrate this glorious day of gaming, “They’re exciting, invigorating, and most importantly — not just for kids. The very first video game ever invented involved simple table tennis. Today, there are over five million games in existence. From high-speed racing adventures to perilous virtual dueling matches, there’s a genre for everyone to enjoy.”

No need to delay the inevitable, we know why you’re here and it’s for the list of the best video game arcades to play at in Dallas, according to Yelp:

Cidercade Dallas

Free Play

National Videogame Museum

Corky’s Gaming Bistro

Nickel Mania

Retro Madness – Bedford

PLAYlive Nation

Dave & Buster’s

Electric Gamebox – Grandscape

KidMania

Also, don’t forget Pinstack and the Main Event!