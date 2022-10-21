DALLAS (KDAF) — The taste of fall can be found in many places, but none is as sweet as anything with pumpkin in it. Everything from pumpkin pie, spice lattes, cupcakes, and bread, but none quite as fun maybe as the pumpkin cheesecake.

It’s a fun day to be alive (as every day is) but this Friday, October 21 just so happens to be National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day. It provides an extra incentive to dive headfirst into feeding your sweet tooth something extra tasty and out of the norm.

Have you ever had pumpkin cheesecake? It’s a simple concept really, just imagine a delicious slice of cheesecake that has some pumpkin flavor infused into it.

“National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day is celebrated every year on October 21 and it honestly might be our favorite fall holiday. Fall screams pumpkin in every way — pumpkin pie, Halloween, pumpkin spiced latte, pumpkin-patch dates — and pumpkin cheesecake is yet another way to win any American’s heart,” NationalToday said.

Without further ado, here are some of the top spots around Dallas where you can get your hands on some amazing pumpkin cheesecake:

Val’s Cheesecake – Lower Greenville

Cheesecake Royale Bakery

Emporium Pies – Bishop Arts District

Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery

Keto Kitchen Creations

The Cheesecake Factory

MeLisa The Pie Lady

Ogi’s European Bakery & Deli

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery