DALLAS (KDAF) — What is the best side of all time? If you guessed mashed potatoes, you’d probably be right, it can be made and devoured all year long with an array of main proteins from chicken to steak to some meatballs.

Not only are we pretty solid in the fact that mashed potatoes belong in the GOAT (greatest of all time) conversation when it comes to side dishes, but we’re also getting in on the celebration that is Tuesday, October 18, National Mashed Potato Day!

NationalToday says, “There are numerous ways to prepare mashed potatoes, either by themselves or as part of a larger meal. Host a family hangout where everyone brings their version, then dig in!”

Maybe you’re not the best chef or simply don’t have the time to make some delicious mashed potatoes, no worries, we’re here to help. We checked out Yelp’s list of the best mashed potatoes around town that can be consumed with great satisfaction with, or without gravy.

Bubba’s Cooks Country

Streets Fine Chicken – Oak Lawn

Mike’s Chicken – Oak Lawn

Ellen’s – West End

Palmer’s Hot Chicken – Lakewood

Maple Leaf Diner – North Dallas

The Stuffed Potato Kitchen – South Dallas

Haywire – Uptown

Norma’s Cafe – Lake Highlands

Mama’s Daughters’ Diner

Luckys Cafe

Country Cafe