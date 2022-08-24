FORT WORTH (KDAF) — As cleanup efforts continue since Monday’s heavy rain and flash flooding, you may have found yourself with some unwanted debris.

The city said in a tweet, “While storm clean up efforts are planned, Fort Worth residents can take debris to any of four drop-off stations anytime. Just show a City water bill for proof of residency.”

Here’s what you need to know

Fort Worth drop-off stations are open to homeowners in the area and some renters. Apartment renters can only use the stations for recyclables. The stations are for the disposal of trash, brush, recyclables, household chemicals, and donated items.

Styrofoam and polystyrene materials will not be accepted for recycling. Electronics are not being accepted for recycling at the moment.

Only single-axle trailer loads are accepted at drop-off stations. If you do not have a personal pickup or trailer, you can rent only single-axle trailers for transporting materials to drop-off stations

Fort Worth residents may also pick up free mulch at any of the drop-off stations. You must bring a sturdy container and a shovel.

Locations

2400 Brennan Ave.

5150 Martin Luther King Freeway

6260 Old Hemphill Road

301 Hillshire Dr.

Hours

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, click here.