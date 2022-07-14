detail of ice cream in couple hands

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Ice Cream Day isn’t until Sunday, July 17, but the folks with North Texas Honda Dealers are celebrating early.

Back in 1984, former President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation making the third Sunday in July National Ice Cream Day.

To celebrate, North Texas Honda Dealers will be handing out free ice cream in Irving from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Running Bear Park (2601 S Story Rd, Irving, TX 75060).

Officials say they are handing out ice cream on a first-come-first-served basis.