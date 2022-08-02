DALLAS (KDAF) — Back-to-school season and, as usual, that means it’s time for children to get caught up on their vaccinations.

In the spirit of back-to-school readiness, The Caring Foundation of Texas is giving people across the Lone Star State opportunities to get free COVID-19 vaccinations.

Foundation employees will be deploying its Care Van Program to North Texas schools and community centers to give out free vaccines, oral care and health education for uninsured and medically underserved children at no cost to their families.

Here is their schedule:

Aug. 3: Allen — 5-7 p.m., Boyd Elementary, 800 S. Jupiter Rd. Allen, TX 75002

Aug. 5: Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair — 8 a.m.-noon, Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave. Dallas, TX 75210

Aug. 6: Grand Prairie — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Abundant Life Assembly of God, 3829 S. Carrier Pkwy. Grand Prairie, TX 75054

Aug. 9: North Dallas — 5-7 p.m., Skyview Elementary, 9229 Meadowknoll Dallas, TX 75243

Aug. 10: Plano — 5-8 p.m., Plano ISD Welcome & Enrollment Center, 1300 19 th St. Plano, TX 75054

St. Plano, TX 75054 Aug. 11: Cedar Hill — 5-7 p.m., Cedar Hill ISD, 504 E. Beltline Rd. Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Aug. 13: Uptown — 1-3 p.m., Church of the Incarnation, 3966 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75204

Aug. 15: Lewisville — 5-7 p.m., Westside Baptist, 900 Bellaire Blvd. Lewisville, TX 75067

Aug. 16: Grand Prairie — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Grand Prairie ISD Family Service Center, 2341 Beltline Rd. Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Aug. 17: Red Oak — 5-7 p.m., J.N. Ervin Elementary, 3722 Black Oak Dr. Red Oak, TX 75241

Aug. 18: McKinney — 5-7 p.m., Lawson Early Childhood Center, 500 Dowell McKinney, TX 75071

Aug. 23: Mesquite — 5-7 p.m., Mesquite ISD, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. Mesquite, TX 75150

Aug. 25: Duncanville — 5-7 p.m., Duncanville High School, 900 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Duncanville, TX 75116

Aug. 27: East Dallas — 9-11 a.m., Ovenwood Farm & Neighborhood Space, 1451 John West Rd. Dallas, TX 75228

Aug. 30: South Dallas — 5-7 p.m., Fredrick Douglas Stern Academy, 226 N. Jim Miller Rd. Dallas, TX 75217

For more information, visit carevan.org.