DALLAS (KDAF) — Back-to-school season and, as usual, that means it’s time for children to get caught up on their vaccinations.
In the spirit of back-to-school readiness, The Caring Foundation of Texas is giving people across the Lone Star State opportunities to get free COVID-19 vaccinations.
Foundation employees will be deploying its Care Van Program to North Texas schools and community centers to give out free vaccines, oral care and health education for uninsured and medically underserved children at no cost to their families.
Here is their schedule:
- Aug. 3: Allen — 5-7 p.m., Boyd Elementary, 800 S. Jupiter Rd. Allen, TX 75002
- Aug. 5: Dallas Mayor’s Back to School Fair — 8 a.m.-noon, Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave. Dallas, TX 75210
- Aug. 6: Grand Prairie — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Abundant Life Assembly of God, 3829 S. Carrier Pkwy. Grand Prairie, TX 75054
- Aug. 9: North Dallas — 5-7 p.m., Skyview Elementary, 9229 Meadowknoll Dallas, TX 75243
- Aug. 10: Plano — 5-8 p.m., Plano ISD Welcome & Enrollment Center, 1300 19th St. Plano, TX 75054
- Aug. 11: Cedar Hill — 5-7 p.m., Cedar Hill ISD, 504 E. Beltline Rd. Cedar Hill, TX 75104
- Aug. 13: Uptown — 1-3 p.m., Church of the Incarnation, 3966 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75204
- Aug. 15: Lewisville — 5-7 p.m., Westside Baptist, 900 Bellaire Blvd. Lewisville, TX 75067
- Aug. 16: Grand Prairie — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Grand Prairie ISD Family Service Center, 2341 Beltline Rd. Grand Prairie, TX 75052
- Aug. 17: Red Oak — 5-7 p.m., J.N. Ervin Elementary, 3722 Black Oak Dr. Red Oak, TX 75241
- Aug. 18: McKinney — 5-7 p.m., Lawson Early Childhood Center, 500 Dowell McKinney, TX 75071
- Aug. 23: Mesquite — 5-7 p.m., Mesquite ISD, 3819 Towne Crossing Blvd. Mesquite, TX 75150
- Aug. 25: Duncanville — 5-7 p.m., Duncanville High School, 900 W. Camp Wisdom Rd. Duncanville, TX 75116
- Aug. 27: East Dallas — 9-11 a.m., Ovenwood Farm & Neighborhood Space, 1451 John West Rd. Dallas, TX 75228
- Aug. 30: South Dallas — 5-7 p.m., Fredrick Douglas Stern Academy, 226 N. Jim Miller Rd. Dallas, TX 75217
For more information, visit carevan.org.