DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you ready for a warm and rainy December week in North Texas? Well if you’re not, gear up because that’s what you’re going to get!

To get things started, Tuesday is set to be warm and muggy with some light rain possible in North Texas during the afternoon hours. Here’s what NWS Fort Worth says is in store for the region during the day, “Mostly cloudy skies are forecast today with a few rain showers possible in North Texas mainly during the afternoon. Most areas will remain dry during the daytime with highs in the 70s.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The weather center also reports that some light rain is possible Tuesday moving into Wednesday morning.

“Periods of light rain are expected this evening which will continue into Wednesday morning. Rain chances are highest across North Texas, tapering off to the south with parts of Central Texas remaining dry. It will remain unseasonably warm and humid with lows in the 50s and 60s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Thursday through Sunday will prove to be unseasonably mild with some unsettled weather as showers are expected Thursday, Saturday and Sunday with a break on Friday. Here’s what the end-of-the-week & the weekend will look like:

Thursday: Showers/isolated storms ahead of cold front

Friday: Rain will end

Saturday: Rain and scattered showers

Sunday: Lingering chance of showers

“A cold front will arrive late Thursday, bringing with it showers and isolated storms. Although some cooler air will filter into North Texas, unseasonably mild weather will prevail across Central Texas. After a brief break from rain chances on Friday, rain and storms will return on Saturday and linger into Sunday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas