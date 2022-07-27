DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans finally have a timeline for when the new Major League Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie will finish construction and open up to the public.

Officials say the stadium is set to open in the spring of 2023 and that it will play host to the Major League Cricket’s Texas franchise.

Work began this week on the $20 million dollar renovation of the Grand Prairie Stadium which used to be the home of the Texas AirHogs. The renovation will transform the stadium’s former baseball diamond into a cricket field with a natural grass turf wicket.

Seating will also be expanded during renovation. Current plans say that the conversion will increase permanent capacity to more than 7,000 with the ability to expand to a capacity of more than 15,000 for major events.

“I am excited to see the vision of bringing Major League Cricket to the US and to North Texas is beginning with the construction of the Grand Prairie Stadium,” Anurag Jain, Managing Partner of Perot Jain, LP and Chairman of Access Healthcare, said in a news release. “What has been a grassroots sport with tremendous support, will now have a home stadium with world-class professional matches for many fans to watch. It will be exciting to watch a tremendous rise in interest for the game among North Texas sports fans once the stadium opens.”

This stadium will be the most extensive, fully-dedicated cricket facility in the nation and will be a base for USA Cricket National Teams. For more information, click here.