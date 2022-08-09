DALLAS (KDAF) — South Korean music group Kard will be touring North America this month and they’re making a stop in Dallas.

Formed by DSP Media back in 2016, this co-ed music group delivers a blend of hard-edged pop with electronic trap, moombahton and hip hop. The group is made up of rappers J. Seph and BM, and vocalists Jiwoo Jean and Somin Jean.

They will be performing at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas on Aug. 30. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Get your tickets by clicking here.