DALLAS (KDAF) — This year marks the 25th anniversary of the largest culinary event in North Texas and the second longest-running restaurant campaign in the country.

Explore tons of cuisines from great restaurants across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex during DFW Restaurant Week, from Aug. 8-14. About 20% of the cost of each meal enjoyed during this week will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas area or to Lena Pope in Tarrant County.

It looks like we now have an official date for when reservations will open for DFW Restaurant Week. Officials say reservations will open this Monday, July 11. The official list of participating restaurants will also be revealed on this date.

Officials say there will be special offerings in commemoration of the 25th Anniversary of DFW Restaurant Week. Here are the offerings, according to a new release:

FedEx Office | DFW Restaurant Week Fourth Course – Enjoy a free DFW Restaurant Week Fourth Course, compliments of FedEx Office. Beginning July 11, spend $10 at a local FedEx Office location and receive a certificate for an additional dinner course at participating restaurants!

– Enjoy a free DFW Restaurant Week Fourth Course, compliments of FedEx Office. Beginning July 11, spend $10 at a local FedEx Office location and receive a certificate for an additional dinner course at participating restaurants! DFW Restaurant Week Anniversary Toasting Events presented by Campari RARE; Nestle Premium Waters, featuring Acqua Panna, Perrier and San Pellegrino; and Stella Artois, the official beer of DFW Restaurant Week — Celebrate DFW Restaurant Week with these exclusive VIP events at select restaurants, starting with happy hour at Moxies on Reservation Day, July 11. Watch for details!

— Celebrate DFW Restaurant Week with these exclusive VIP events at select restaurants, starting with happy hour at Moxies on Reservation Day, July 11. Watch for details! Market Street’s DFW Restaurant Week Recipes with Matt – Extend the festivities to your own kitchen by cooking up delicious recipes created by Market Street Corporate Chef Matt Crowon, capturing the Market Street mission of making Everyday Extraordinary. For every recipe book purchased at its local stores, Market Street will donate $10 to NTFB and Lena Pope.

– Extend the festivities to your own kitchen by cooking up delicious recipes created by Market Street Corporate Chef Matt Crowon, capturing the Market Street mission of making Everyday Extraordinary. For every recipe book purchased at its local stores, Market Street will donate $10 to NTFB and Lena Pope. DFW Restaurant Week Staff Appreciation Contest presented by Society Insurance – Help us thank the hardworking restaurant staff who make it all happen! Nominate your favorite servers, greeters, chefs, managers, and other restaurant staff for this special recognition. Nominations open Aug. 4, and run throughout the campaign.

For more information, visit dfwrestaurantweek.com.