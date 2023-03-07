DALLAS (KDAF) — A warm start to the work week in North Texas will be followed by some rainy weather in the middle of it, here’s when and how much rain the region will see, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The weather center reports a foggy morning will be present Tuesday before a quiet and warm afternoon before some showers and storm chances Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

“Fog is expected across much of the area this morning and may be dense at times, especially across Central Texas. However, any fog should dissipate by midday, making way to partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

“Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s to low 80s this afternoon. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase late this evening. A few strong storms with hail may be possible across portions of North Texas late tonight into early Wednesday morning,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The week will experience a cool-down as rain chances move into the mid-to-late week with the best chances for rain along and north of I-20. A few strong storms could occur, but no severe weather is expected.

The main hazards for these storms will be gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rain that could potentially generate minor flooding.

“Rain chances arrive late Tuesday and will stick around for a few days associated with an upper level disturbance and a slow moving front. Some strong storms and locally heavy rain are both possible, but widespread severe weather and flooding are not expected. Rain will exit to the east late Thursday night into Friday,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

So, how much rain will the region see this week? The weather center shared a graphic showcasing expected rainfall from Tuesday-Thursday, “The highest rain totals between now and Thursday should be along the Red River with lower totals across Central Texas. Most should receive over 1/2″ of rain but some across North Texas may receive upwards of 3+” of rain.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

After the rain and cool end to the week, a warm weekend is back in the mix with some lower temps expected on Monday, “Temperatures will warm up quickly Saturday with most topping out in the 70s or low 80s. Another cold front moves in Sunday and lowers temperatures Sunday and Monday.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas