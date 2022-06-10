DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a hot weekend in North Texas so if you’re getting out and about to enjoy all the happenings around town, be sure to take precautions and stay hydrated!

Friday marks the beginning of the Taste of Dallas at Dallas Market Hall, so if you’re looking to enjoy some fantastic local eats and drinks check it out! Need a little music in your life? Go jam out with Lupe Fiasco in Fort Worth or Koe Wetzel in Dallas! Of course, if you’re needing a sports fix the Dallas Wings will be taking on the Seattle Storm in Arlington. You can even head out to a sports bar around town and enjoy all the sporting events on the TVs that are happening around the U.S. Pride doesn’t stop and you can continue the celebration and enjoy Pride in Bloom at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Saturday, get out to the Taste of Dallas for its second day, you’re not going to want to miss it! Don’t forget to pair some good food with some good music as Machine Gun Kelly will be performing in Dallas. Maybe you’re in the mood for some art, don’t think twice about hitting up Hilton Anatole for the Caseta 18th annual Symposium & Texas Art Fair. Maybe get outside the box and head over to the Boho Market at Victory Park or even celebrate at the Community Beer Company’s eight-year Anniversary Party.

Sunday, MORE Taste of Dallas in store during the final day of DFW’s largest annual summer food fest. In for a pool party and cornhole tournament? Check it out at the Beeman Hotel from 1-6 p.m. Grab a laugh from Anjelah Johnson-Reyes at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Enjoy the weekend!