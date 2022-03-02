DALLAS (KDAF) — Noche Mexicana has arrived for the Dallas Stars as they take on the Los Angeles Kings at home on March 2, Texas Independence Day.

At American Airlines Center the Stars will face the Kings and the first 5,000 fans will receive a Lucha Libre Mask as part of Noche Mexicana. Celebrating Noche Mexicana allows the Stars franchise to pay tribute, “To the vibrant Mexican-American culture that is part of the rich diversity in the Lone Star State. The ceremonial puck drop will feature Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Isaac Alarcón. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, Alarcón has spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys and began his tenure with the team through the NFL’s International Pathway Program.”

Monica Saldivar and Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico will perform to kick off the Party on PNC Plaza at 5:30 p.m. along with some custom Dallas Stars quesadillas from Tortas Insurgente.

The Stars will warm up in jerseys with the colors of the Mexican flag which will be auctioned off through the Dallas Stars Foundation; proceeds will benefit Mi Escuelita Preschool and The Concilio.

