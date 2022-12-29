DALLAS (KDAF) — Now that the Christmas holiday weekend is behind, all of the focus is on celebrating the new year and Thursday will serve as a stormy precursor to the weekend’s weather.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports storm chances will be present mainly east of I-35 and south of I-30 in North Texas. During the afternoon showers and storms will develop afternoon ahead of a stalling front and some strong to severe storms could occur.

The evening will see storms continuing to develop with a few strong to severe storms remaining possible, the main threats will be hail and damaging wind gusts.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Thunderstorms will be on the increase this afternoon for areas generally east of Interstate 35/35E and south of Interstate 30. A few storms may be strong or even severe with hail and damaging winds both possible. Locally heavy rain may produce isolated instances of flooding. The tornado threat is fairly low, but cannot be completely ruled out.

“Storms will continue through the evening before exiting to the east overnight. The rest of the region will miss out, and experience simply a warm (for December) and rain free day with highs in the 60s and 70s.”