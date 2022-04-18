DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s another new work week in North Texas as Easter weekend has come and gone as April keeps moving. The start of the work week will be seasonal with breezy/windy conditions in the regions.

Monday will begin with morning low clouds that will clear up by midday and the afternoon hours. It will be a cool day with highs reaching into the 70s accompanied by northeast winds sitting between 10-15 mph with afternoon gusts up to 25 mph.

“Seasonable temperatures with morning low clouds giving way to abundant sunshine by afternoon. Breezy with northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts in excess of 20 mph. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.”

Tuesday will be more than likely more of the same with highs in the 70s and even reaching into the 80s in the Big Country and western Central Texas. Southeast winds will be present between 15-25 mph with gusts to near 35 mph in the afternoon.

“Increasing cloudiness is expected ahead of the next system on Tuesday, with windy and slightly warmer temperatures. Southeast winds will increase to between 15 and 25 mph with a few gusts approaching 35 mph by afternoon. Lows in the 50s with highs in the 70s to lower 80s Big Country and western Central Texas.”

NWS FORT WORTH