DALLAS (KDAF) — Good Friday has come to North Texas and with it, gusty winds from the south that are drawing moisture from the north according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth says increasing and gusty winds from the south will sit around 15-20 mph on Friday that will be drawing Gulf moisture north increasing the humidity in the area. “Morning low clouds mainly east of US-281 will give way to partly to mostly skies later this afternoon.”

Highs in the regions will reach around the 80s and even reach into the low 90s across the Big Country. In that area, there will also be brief elevated fire weather conditions.