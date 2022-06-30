DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday is just a night’s sleep away at the time of this article’s writing and that means the Fourth of July weekend is officially on the horizon and you need to know what the weather is going to look like. We checked out the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth’s Fourth of July weekend forecast to share with you what you can expect.

Before the weekend officially gets underway, we need to look at Thursday and Friday’s forecast and the center says it’s going to be seasonably hot with a slight chance of rain. “Typical hot summer weather will return as we close out the work week with highs well into the 90s across the vast majority of the region. A chance of showers and storms can be expected across roughly the eastern half of the region each afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely, but a few storms may produce brief heavy rain and frequent lightning.”

NWS FORT WORTH

Now let’s get to the fun or let’s say more interesting stuff. Over the holiday weekend, North Texans can expect rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday. However, Monday, July 4, should be dry and hot. “The chance for showers and storms is highest Saturday (20 – 50%), while Sunday will see isolated chances mainly confined to East Texas (20%).”

The center explains the upper high will strengthen on Monday and into the middle of the week with triple-digit temperatures and “oppressive heat index values once again.”

NWS FORT WORTH