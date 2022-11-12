Though it is now one of the most popular cocktails, the original Moscow mule was created in 1941 at the Chatham Hotel in New York City.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have lived in North Texas for some time, chances are you have a favorite bar in the area.

Whether you found out about that place through friends or you just happened to drive by and it caught your attention, there are so many ways you can find the newest drink spot in town.

Saturday, Nov. 12, is National Happy Hour Day and we at CW33 wanted to do a little experiment and see which bars Dallasites are talking about the most, so we went to Yelp.

“If you’re sitting at your favorite watering hole with a group of buddies chowing down on free or reduced price buffalo wings, chips and salsa, fries and maybe some coconut shrimp with cocktails or beer between 5-7pm on November 12, then you’re right on time for National Happy Hour Day! Life would be dull without it, so, enjoy,” as stated on NationalToday.com.

Without further ado here are some of the top bars in North Texas according to Yelp:

Electric Shuffle

Bar & Garden Dallas

The Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge

Mad Hatter

Bernie’s

Cidercade Dallas

Rodeo Bar

Parliament

Hide

Lakewood Growler

For more suggestions, visit Yelp.