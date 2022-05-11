DALLAS (KDAF) — If you don’t know, now you know North Texans; it’s going to be another hot day throughout the region according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Highs will range in the lower-to-mid 90s with winds from the south ranging between 15-20 mph. The sky will be partly sunny.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Highs today will once again reach the lower to mid 90s across North and Central Texas. Heat index values should be fairly close to the actual temperature. Winds this afternoon should range from 15-20 mph, with approaching 25 mph.”