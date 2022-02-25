DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday is expected to warm up a bit in the afternoon and drop back down to the low or mid 30s for a cloudy night in North Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says that some wintry mix is possible on Saturday morning.

Chances for rain and even some wintry precipitation could possibly arrive early Saturday morning across the western portion of North Texas. Some freezing drizzle/rain could result in some slick spots on the roads during the morning hours but it’s not expected to last as temperatures will rise above freezing during the afternoon.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Rain will be the most prevalent precipitation, but some sleet pellets may mix in at times. The greatest rain chances will be in Central and East Texas during the afternoon.”

Light cold rain will continue on Saturday night into Sunday where it will eventually end from west to east by daybreak. After a cool end to the weekend, warmer temperatures are set to return next week.

Drier conditions are also expected for next week with little to no rain chances through the end of the work week.

NWS Fort Worth