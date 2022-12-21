DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday weekend is coming up quick as lightning and it’s following up some extremely cold weather from the end of the work week, so, what can you expect the weather to look like in North Texas?

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports temperatures will be slightly warmer on Christmas Day than the previous three days. Christmas Eve will see cold temps but mostly sunny with morning lows ranging from 10-20 degrees and afternoon highs ranging from 30-35 degrees.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

“Expect continued cold temperatures on Saturday with lows and wind chills in the teens and single digits. Afternoon highs will warm up to the low to upper 30s, with only a couple hours of greater than 32 degrees expected.

“A low chance remains that everyone will be sub- freezing through Christmas Eve. Remember to protect the 4 P’s! Christmas Day will start off in the teens and 20s for lows and wind chills, before warming up into the 40s and 50s for a mild Christmas Afternoon. Skies will be mostly clear with winds around 10 mph or less,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Be sure to bundle up from Thursday to Saturday as temps will be very, very cold and be sure to enjoy the holiday weekend whether you celebrate or not!