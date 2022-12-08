DALLAS (KDAF) — The BMS Dallas Marathon Festival is coming to Dallas from Friday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 11.

Of course, with any major event happening in the city, be prepared for delays and closures. City officials have released an official list of city closures scheduled for the weekend. Look below for their full list:

Marilla St. (from Young St. to Ervay St.): closed from 10 a.m. Dec. 7 to 6 a.m. Dec. 12

Browder St. (from Young St. to Horshoe Lot): closed from 6 a.m. Dec. 7 to 6 a.m. Dec. 12

Akard St. – 1 NB Lane (from Marilla St. to Young St.): closed from 9 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12

City Hall Horseshoe (from Akard St. Entrance to Browder St. Exit): closed from 6:45 p.m. to 6 a.m. Dec. 12

City Hall Garage (Young St. Entrance Closed): closed from 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9 to 6 a.m Dec. 12

Field St. (from DFCU Dock to Young St.): closed from 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9 to 6 a.m. Dec. 12

Young St. (from Field St. to Evergreen St.): closed from 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9 to 6 a.m. Dec. 12

Ervay St. (from Wood St. to Canton St.): closed from 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9 to 6 a.m. Dec. 12

Akard St. (from Wood St. to Canton St.): closed from 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9 to 6 a.m. Dec. 12

Marilla St. (from Ervay St. to Evergreen St.): closed from 6:45 p.m. Dec. 9 to 6 a.m. Dec. 12

