DALLAS (KDAF) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made his debut in the superhero genre with the premiere of Black Adam.

However, if you want to experience a night out at the theater and superhero movies aren’t necessarily your thing, no worries.

Here are a couple of movie options coming to North Texas theaters this upcoming weekend, beginning on Oct. 28.

Prey for the Devil

Film synopsis: A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past.

Call Jane

Film synopsis: A married woman with an unwanted pregnancy lives in a time in America where she can’t get a legal abortion and works with a group of suburban women to find help.

