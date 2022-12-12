DALLAS (KDAF) — After more than a decade, a sequel to one of the most popular films of all time will finally be released.

That’s right; it has been 13 years since James Cameron’s Avatar was released back in December of 2009. The film received critical and audience praise, dazzling audiences with its groundbreaking visual effects and spectacle.

Avatar: The Way of Water seems to be following the same path, with early screenings receiving rave reviews. Viewers who were lucky enough to see the sequel early, say that it is just as visually striking as the first and in some ways excelling more than the original.

Early reviews are not always a good indication of a film’s global reception, but this does excite many people to hear.

The film tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.

It opens on Dec. 16. You can buy presale tickets in North Texas now via Fandango.

Also opening in North Texas this weekend is a new Tom Hanks film A Man Called Otto.

This film tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down.

You can find North Texas showtimes for these films and more via Fandango.