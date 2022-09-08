This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Georgina Campbell in a scene from “Barbarian.” (20th Century Studios via AP)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Despite North Texas still experiencing high temperatures, the fall season is approaching this month, and for movie fans that means horror films are coming out of the word works.

If you are dying for a new horror film, this weekend has some horror hopefuls, along with rom-coms and action thrillers.

Here are some of the films opening in North Texas this weekend Sept. 9-11:

Barbarian: A young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.

After Ever Happy: The fourth film of the AFTER franchise finds Tessa and Hardin at a crossroads: Does Tessa continue trying to save him and their relationship, or is it time to save herself? While Hardin remains in London after his mother's wedding and sinks deeper into darkness, Tessa returns to Seattle and endures a tragedy.

Lifemark: David's comfortable world is turned upside down when his birthmother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she's only held once.

Medieval: The story of fifteenth century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka, who defeated armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire.

Unfavorable Odds: Brad Wilson is a preoccupied, presumptuous, business man and husband to his neglected wife, Victoria. Until he meets with his colleagues and finds his best-friend is a playboy, with everything he wants in life, especially any woman that he desires. After Brad plays high-stakes with Victoria as the prize, he finds himself against unfavorable odds.

For movie times and ticket prices, click here.