DALLAS (KDAF) — Fall anticipation is ramping up, with new horror movies hitting North Texas theaters this weekend.

Here is a preview of what you can expect at the box office this weekend:

The Woman King – A historical epic that is based in alternate history of The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Pearl – The story of how Pearl became the vicious killer seen in “X”.

See How They Run – In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered.

Running the Bases – When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger 6A High School, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. But soon faces opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent.

God’s Country – When a college professor confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she’s drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences.

Confess, Fletch – After becoming the prime suspect in multiple murders, Fletch strives to prove his innocence while simultaneously searching for his fiancé’s stolen art collection.

Moonage Daydream – A cinematic odyssey exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey. From visionary filmmaker Brett Morgen, and sanctioned by the Bowie estate.

The Silent Twins – Based on the lives of June and Jennifer Gibbons, real-life identical twins who grew up in Wales and became known as “the silent twins” because of their refusal to communicate with anyone other than each other.

