DALLAS (KDAF) — Want to spend the weekend at the movies? Though it’s not the summer movie season, there are still plenty of films to look forward to.

From a David O. Russell film to some indie horror fun, this weekend has plenty of big names and low-budget charm to keep everyone satisfied.

Here are the films coming to North Texas theaters the weekend beginning Friday, Oct. 7.

Amsterdam

Film synopsis: In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

Film synopsis: A girl with unusual powers escapes from a mental asylum and tries to make it on her own in New Orleans.

Terrifier 2

Film synopsis: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.

Ask Me To Dance

Film synopsis: Jack is an I/T programmer, a great guy, unlucky in love. Jill is a graphic designer, a great gal, and just as unlucky. They have no idea they are destined to be together. On a starry night, Jack and Jill separately meet a gypsy lady who tells them they will meet the love of their life before midnight at the end of the year, which happens to be only five days away. The countdown begins, and both Jack and Jill go on a series of horrible and hilarious dates, each worse than the next. Each time, they barely miss meeting each other. New Years Eve is getting closer. Will the gypsy’s prophecy come true? Will they meet and fall in love?

Don’t Look at the Demon

Film synopsis: A team of paranormal investigators head for the highlands of Fraser’s Hill, Malaysia, to probe a series of alleged disturbances at a house with a dark past.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Film synopsis: Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City.

To get your tickets, click here.