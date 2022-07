FRISCO, Tx (KDAF) — We are drawing closer to the Frisco RoughRiders’ Whataburger Night on Aug. 5, where the RoughRiders will face off against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

In anticipation of the event, the RoughRiders have announced a new Whataburger Night Pack. Here’s what all comes included:

4 tickets for the game

4 Whataburger coupons

4 pairs of Whataburger sunglasses

Prices start at $44. Click here to buy now!