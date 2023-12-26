DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas is over and many are making room for next year by throwing away their Christmas trees. There are plenty of places around North Texas where you can recycle your tree. If you are dropping off or donating a tree make sure to remove all decorations and lights from the tree.

Dallas

The Northwest Transfer Station or McCommas Bluff Landfill is taking trees for recycling, according to White Rocks tree wizards. Drop-offs begin Dec. 26. Make sure to remove all tinsel, lights, ornaments and other decorations before drop-off.

Call the Dallas Zero Waste Hotline at 214-670-4475 for drop-off times and more information

Arlington

The City of Arlington has two free drop-off locations available between Dec. 27, 2023, and Jan. 12, 2024.

Please call the City’s Action Center at 817-459-6777 for more information.

Have all ornaments, tree stands, nails, and lights removed before drop-off:

Arlington Landfill, 800 Mosier Valley Road, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Calloway’s Nursery, 4940 S. Cooper St., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Click here for more information.

North Richland Hills

Recycle your tree with the City of North Richland Hills and Republic Services! Christmas trees (decorations removed) can be dropped off Dec. 26 through Jan. 3:

Green Valley Park at 7701 Smithfield Road

Parking lot on the north side of the BISD Plaza located at 6351 Boulevard 26. There will be marked dumpsters for trees in the parking lot.

Click here for more information.

Lewisville

Christmas trees can be donated at the Lewisville Lake Park soccer fields, near Lake Park Road and North Mill Street, until Friday, Jan. 12. Free mulch will be available at the same site from Tuesday, Dec. 26 to Wednesday, Jan. 31.

For more information, click here.