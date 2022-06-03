DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday, June 3, is National Donut Day! Time to rejoice for this iconic morning staple.

To celebrate, Dunkin’ is giving away free donuts. If you purchase any beverage from Dunkin’ today, you will get one of the following donuts for free:

Frosted

Glazed

Filled

Sprinkled

‘The hardest part will be choosing which Dunkin’ sip you’ll enjoy that day, and which donut you’ll pair it with,’ officials said in a news release.

Dunkin’ officials also say the fun doesn’t stop there. If you are following them on Instagram or TikTok, officials say they will be posting special National Donut Day content ‘donut fans, celebrating the fun and excitement donuts uniquely inspire.’