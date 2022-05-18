DALLAS (KDAF) — Downtown Dallas is about to experience all-you-can-eat BBQ with beer, wine and some live music on Saturday, May 21. ‘How is this possible is what,’ you’re probably asking yourself.

It’s a valid question and thankfully, we’ve got a valid answer. Open Palette’s second Al Fresco Dining Experience is set to take off from 2-6 p.m. It’s located inside Sheraton Dallas Hotel and tickets will cost $45 per person.

A ticket will get you in on the live music, smoked chopped brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage, sides, beer and wine. Tickets for children aged 12 and under are 50% off.

Sheraton Dallas Hotel



Al Fresco Dining at Open Palette May 21