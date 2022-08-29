DALLAS (KDAF) — Think you got what it takes to be a judge in the largest consumer-judged wine tasting competition in Texas? Then try your hand at judging at this year’s People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic in Grapevine from Sept. 15-18.

Wine enthusiasts in North Texas can now buy tickets to the competition where they will try samples from 10 different wine categories including:

White

Dry

Semi Sweet

Sweet

Blends

Blush/Rose

Red

Light

Medium

Bold

Sweet

Red Blends

Here’s how to get your tickets

By clicking here, you will be taken to site where you can purchase tickets. Tickets are $25 per person online; however, you can buy a ticket at the event, but it will cost $28 per person. Tickets are non-refundable and tickets are required for all persons to enter.

Participants must be 21-years-old or older. Children, infants and strollers are not allowed at the event. Outside food and beverages are not allowed in the event area.

The event will be in downtown Grapevine.

For more information, click here.