DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is experiencing extreme weather, which often can lead to power outages.

If you are concerned about the grid and are wondering if you’re region is experiencing a power outage, there are resources to help.

According to Oncor’s power outage tracking website, there are more than 700 active outages in Texas with many of those being in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. To see which areas are being affected by the outages, click here.

​”We are currently monitoring a storm system moving across parts of the service area. Resources are available and will be working to restore power as needed in these areas. Flooding in areas may cause delays and access challenges for field resources. We appreciate your patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power,” as Oncor’s website states.

If you are experiencing an outage, Oncor officials are urging you to call 888-313-4747, text OUT to 66267 or use the MyOncor app or website.