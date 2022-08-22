DALLAS (KDAF) — We all wanted the rain, but even we think this is a bit much. Much of North Texas is seeing flash flooding and officials are advising residents to stay home if they are able to.

However, if you absolutely need to travel today, make sure to do it smartly. Before you go, make sure to check real-time flood warning information, and direct your route accordingly. Click HERE to see that information.

Other helpful information to follow before traveling, courtesy the City of Fort Worth:

Turn Around, Don’t Drown

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters

Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down and 2 feet of water can sweep your car away

If there is a chance of flash flooding, move immediately to higher ground

If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water

Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning