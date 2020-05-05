Here’s how to see the Blue Angels fly over the Metroplex on Wednesday

DALLAS/FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) – The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels are scheduled to fly over North Texas on Wednesday as a tribute to doctors, nurses, and first respondering during the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 6, the squadron will start their flyover at 11 a.m. near McKinney and will fly south, working their way through The Colony and Plano before heading towards Dallas.

The path continues south before it makes it’s way through the Grapevine area en route to Fort Worth.

The flyover is set to end around 11:35 a.m near Benbrook.

The Blue Angels advise people try to see the flyover from their quarantine location and avoid traveling to see the planes.