DALLAS (KDAF) — Election day is coming up sooner than you think and if you plan to vote, it’s important to plan ahead of time.

One preparation you might want to add is checking whether or not your Texas voter registration is active. Here’s how to check your registration.

Click here and you will be taken to the Texas Secretary of State’s official website. There you should see an option reading “Am I Registered?” That’s where you will be able to check your registration status.

All you have to do is put your driver’s license number and date of birth and click “submit”. There you will see your information, including where you are registered to vote in Texas and your registration status.

If your registration status says “active” you are all good to go. If it says “suspense” then you have some things to do before you can vote.

Voter suspense means that your county does not know your address or thinks you have a new address. You will be able to vote; however, you may not be able to vote on a full ballot and you may not be able to vote at the polling place they chose. To rectify this so you are able to vote without inconvenience, update your address online by the deadline t register to vote which is Oct. 11.

There are 1.6 million suspense voters in the state of Texas. To update your address, click here.