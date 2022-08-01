DALLAS (KDAF) — A new report from rent.com is looking at annual changes in rent prices in Dallas and it may surprise you how much rent prices are going up.

According to the report, apartment rental prices have significantly increased in the Dallas area annually. The average rent for apartments in Dallas is between $1,463 and $2,241 in 2022.

Studio apartment rent saw an 18% annual increase. The average studio rent is $1,463

One-bedroom apartment rent saw a 10% annual increase. The average rent for a one-bedroom is $1,544

Two-bedroom apartment rent saw a 37% annual increase. The average two-bedroom rent is $2,120

Three-bedroom apartment rent saw a 54% annual increase. The average rent is $2,421

For the full report, visit rent.com.