DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the easiest and most popular ways of saving money is by living below your means, and one of the ways you can do that is by downsizing.

If you find yourself with a lot of wasted space, downsizing from a four-bedroom house to a two-bedroom could be a good way to get some extra cash per month. In North Texas, that could translate to thousands of dollars in savings.

A new report from StorageCafe looks at how much money homeowners across the country could save by downsizing, and North Texans have the potential to save around $245 thousand.

According to the report, homeowners in Dallas with a 4-bedroom house could save $419 thousand by downsizing to a 2-bedroom home in Arlington. If they downsized and moved to Fort Worth their savings would be $414 thousand. In Plano, their savings would be $248 thousand.

