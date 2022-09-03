DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s be honest, we have all been there. Our hearts have all felt that drop when the check engine light turns on.

You assure yourself that the light doesn’t mean anything and that it will eventually turn off, but that pesky little light should be of concern, as it could be warning you about something potentially wrong and costly for your car.

According to a new report from CarMD, the average cost for a check engine light-related car repair costs Texans $397.53, ranking as the 15th highest repair cost in the nation.

“Several factors contribute to a state’s average repair costs, including vehicle year, make and model, the repair difficulty and associated parts cost,” David Rich, technical director, CarMD, said in the report. “It makes sense that as people hold onto their vehicles longer than ever before, cars and trucks start to outlast their parts and need more costly repairs. Staying current on maintenance can help vehicle owners reduce surprise car repair bills, while fixing check engine light problems quickly can improve fuel economy and reduce the likelihood of additional repairs down the road.”

The states with the highest repair costs were:

Connecticut – $418.37 Colorado – $417.14 California – $415.66 Washington D.C. – $411 Georgia – $407.71

For the full report, click here.