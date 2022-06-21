DALLAS (KDAF) — Rent is rising across the nation, including in Dallas and Fort Worth, which saw major influxes of new renters from all over the country.

This makes it harder for many people in North Texas to afford rent, as most apartment complexes require renters to make three times the rent in order to be approved.

With this heightened focus on rent prices and the danger rising prices pose to renters, SmartAsset released a new report calculating how many hours you need to work to afford rent in the 25 largest cities in the nation.

Here’s what you need to make in Dallas and Fort Worth to make rent:

City Median Monthly Rent Estimated Hourly Wage Hours needed to pay rent Dallas $1,111 $20.61 53.9 Fort Worth $1,115 $21.35 52.2

But what about other Texas cities? Here’s how much you need to make to afford rent in other Texas cities:

City Median Monthly Rent Estimated Hourly Wage Hours needed to pay rent Austin $1,346 $23.44 57.4 Houston $1,086 $20.20 53.8 San Antonio $1,025 $19.78 51.8 El Paso $857 $18.02 47.6

For the full report, visit SmartAsset.