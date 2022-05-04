DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallasites, it looks like big changes are coming to make Dallas a more fun and vibrant place to be.

In an email newsletter, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson outlined his plans for ways to make the city an even greater place to live, work and (most importantly) play.

Food trucks

Beginning his letter, Mayor Johnson reiterated the moves he and the city council made to increase the amount of food trucks in the city. In late April, city council members voted to approve a new ordinance to lessen restrictions on food trucks, food trailers and mobile food service providers.

The ordinance would also:

Cut fees, giving small businesses more opportunities to enter the mobile foodservice industry

Allow other types of food-service vehicles

Expand food preparation options on food trucks and trailers

Allow less frequent commissary visits to Code Compliance Department-approved food trucks and trailers.

More revenue for Fair Park and Kay Bailey Hutchison Center

Mayor Johnson also announced a new revenue stream that would go toward Fair Park and help revitalize Kay Bailey Hutchison Center and its surrounding areas. This won’t increase taxes and would rather increase the Hotel Occupancy Tax by 2%.

Growing international relationships

Moves have also been made to boost relationships internationally, with Mayor Johnson presenting Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia a key to the city.

“This budding relationship will pay dividends for Dallas economically and culturally. Both sides are now at work on agreements to boost bilateral commerce,” Mayor Johnson said in the newsletter.

Promoting entrepreneurship in children

Ending his letter on a sweeter note, Mayor Johnson shared a heartwarming picture of two children and their lemonade business.

“It is imperative to continue working together to ensure that all the children of this city grow up in a Dallas that fosters and rewards their hard work and entrepreneurial spirit,” Mayor Johnson said in the letter.

To view the full letter, click here.