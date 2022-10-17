DALLAS (KDAF) — What is this? Cool temperatures are here in North Texas and it sure does feel good outside, but will it last past the middle of the week?

Monday morning was cool with some rain in the southern portion of the region and NWS Fort Worth said, “Chances for rain will continue, mainly across Central Texas over the morning hours. Best chances will be confined across Central Texas. Otherwise, expect increased cloud cover and morning lows in the 50s and 60s.”

The afternoon will also keep the cool trend going with highs in the 60s and low 70s around the region with some isolated showers possible in the southeastern portion of North Texas. “Monday afternoon will feature cool highs in the 60s and 70s. Northerly gusty winds will continue through the afternoon hours. Isolated showers will be possible in the early afternoon hours in the far southwest portion of the region,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Tuesday night will prove to be the coolest so far this fall season has seen in the region. Here’s what NWS Fort Worth says you need to expect Tuesday night, “The combination of light winds and clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s region-wide.

“A few areas along the Red River and East Texas may fall just below freezing. Patchy frost may develop as well, mainly in sheltered and low-lying areas. Remember to check in on elderly neighbors and family members, bring pets indoors, and protect sensitive vegetation.”

Take a look at the early season chill following Tuesday night’s lows on Wednesday with the coldest temps of the season coming up, “Wednesday morning will be the coldest so far this season as the entire region dips into the 30s for the first time.

“While this is near the average first date for temperatures in the 30s across western North Texas, DFW and Waco typically don’t see the 30s until early November. In fact, if either location dips into the 30s, this would be among the earliest first occurrences of temperatures under 40 degrees. Record low temperatures for October 19 may also be challenged.”

Last but not least a look at the extended weather outlook in the region, “A warming trend is expected through the weekend across North and Central Texas. Wednesday will be the last day with below normal temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Temperatures will warm into the 80s by the weekend region wide.”

